On the scene with Magnolia Basoc
- By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:41 a.m.
-
COURTESY MAGNOLIA BASOC
Magnolia Basoc graduated from McKinley in May. She was awarded the Filipino Chamber of Commerce of Hawai’i Foundation’s 2019-2020 Scholarship two months later.
