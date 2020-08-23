Volcanic Ash: Why won’t Hawaii Gov. David Ige seek the help he needs on COVID?
- By David Shapiro, Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii Gov. David Ige held a press conference on Wednesday to discuss the state’s contact tracing efforts.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree