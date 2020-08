Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii basketball team will be at full strength when — or if — the coming season opens in November.

The NCAA has approved a waiver that grants immediate eligibility to 6-foot-8 post/wing James Jean-Marie and 6-1 guard Noel Coleman. That means Jean-Marie and Coleman — both of whom transferred from the University of San Diego this summer — will be exempt from the NCAA rule requiring players to redshirt when transferring between Division I programs.

“We were prepared either way,” UH coach Eran Ganot said. “But going in, we felt there was a good chance based on the information we had and the history of some of those specific waiver requests, that we felt good. But you don’t know until it officially happens.”

The Warriors now have all 15 players — 13 on scholarship and two walk-ons — available. It is boost from the past season, when injuries and other circumstances limited practices and the playing rotation during games. UH is scheduled to open the season against USD on Nov. 15.

“It’s nice to have a full roster with some flexibility,” assistant coach Chris Gerlufsen said.

Jean-Marie, who had transferred to USD last year after two junior-college seasons, will have two years to play one season for the ’Bows. Coleman, a sophomore, has four years to play three seasons. Both players share a connection with Gerlufsen, who was an assistant at USD until a year ago, when he succeeded UH associate head coach Adam Jacobsen.

Both players entered the transfer portal after their lone season with the Toreros. Jean-Marie played in 32 games, starting 28, and sank a team-best 40% of his 3s. He averaged 7.4 points and 5.2 rebounds in 25.8 minutes per game. Coleman played both guard positions. Gerlufsen said USD officials and coaches were helpful in processing the transfers.

“They worked with us through the whole thing,” Gerlufsen said. “There was no bad blood between the kids and San Diego. They left on good terms. I think that speaks to what kind of kids they are that San Diego was willing to support them in the process. Everything was handled in the right way, in my mind, from San Diego to the kids to UH. I think everything fell into place.”

Both players provide multiple options for the ’Bows.

“If you look at the way the game is right now, things are almost moving into a positionless style of basketball,” Gerlufsen said. “James is big at 6-8 and strong at 230, 235 pounds. He’s skilled. He can play on the perimeter. He can shoot the 3. He can put the ball on the floor a little bit. He also can score with his back to the basket.”

Coleman, who grew up in Belgium, has international experience playing for his native country in the FIBA U18 European Championships.

Jean-Marie and Coleman have been participating in the ’Bows’ offseason program — first virtually, then on the UH campus. As part of UH’s workouts, the coaches wear gloves and each player has his own ball. Masks are worn during drills in which social-distancing measures are enforced. Jean-Marie, who is a Montreal resident, and Coleman, who spent the offseason in Buffalo instead of returning to Belgium, met the testing and quarantine requirements for incoming trans-Pacific travelers.