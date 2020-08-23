Ferd Lewis: Rainbow Wahine recruit has sunny outlook in hoops, life
- By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:40 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY DARYNA BACHKAROVA
Despite an arduous journey, 6-foot guard Daryna Bachkarova is overjoyed to be in Hawaii and a member of the Rainbow Wahine basketball team.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree