Ferd's Words

Ferd Lewis: Rainbow Wahine recruit has sunny outlook in hoops, life

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:40 a.m.
  • COURTESY DARYNA BACHKAROVA Despite an arduous journey, 6-foot guard Daryna Bachkarova is overjoyed to be in Hawaii and a member of the Rainbow Wahine basketball team.

    Despite an arduous journey, 6-foot guard Daryna Bachkarova is overjoyed to be in Hawaii and a member of the Rainbow Wahine basketball team.

Not even the prospect of 13 more days locked down in a hotel room quarantine could dim Daryna Bachkarova’s enthusiasm Friday, the first morning she awoke in Honolulu as if still in a dream. Read more

