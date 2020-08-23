Former University of Hawaii receiver Marcus Kemp blessed to be back with the Super Bowl champion Chiefs

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

With a show-me state of determination, former University of Hawaii receiver Marcus Kemp gritted his way back onto the Kansas City Chiefs’ roster.

“It’s probably the best situation I could have come into, especially coming off an injury,” Kemp said of his return to the National Football League team he first joined in 2017. “It’s a relatively familiar offense, a Super Bowl-winning team. It’s a great situation.”

Kemp essentially auditioned for the Chiefs at their training facility on Tuesday. The next morning, he was offered a one-year contract. “I signed my contract at 8 on Wednesday, and practiced by 9,” Kemp said.

A year ago this month was the previous time Kemp competed for the Chiefs. After averaging 12.0 yards per catch and securing two touchdown passes in last year’s first two preseason games, Kemp suffered an injury to his left knee when he was struck by a Pittsburgh Steelers player. “I was hoping it was a bruise or a hyper extension, something relatively minor,” Kemp recalled. On the sideline, a trainer warned that Kemp might have injured his ACL. Medical tests showed Kemp suffered tears to the ACL, MCL and meniscus in his left knee.

“It wasn’t the greatest news,” Kemp said. “I probably was having the best camp of my life in all of football. It wasn’t fun to be at the top of your game and have it cut in half.”

Kemp underwent surgery in Dallas, then returned to Kansas City for the rehabilitation program. He attended home games, and was on the sideline for the Super Bowl.

“In March, I was almost done with my recovery and my contract expired,” Kemp said. “They didn’t bring me back.”

He completed his rehab in Utah, where he was born and reared.

“They told my agent they still liked me, and they wanted to see me get better and recover,” Kemp said. “Obviously, it’s a business. The liability of having a three-part tear in the knee is pretty high to keep that guy on the roster. They let me go, but they said they liked me and they hoped to see me come back at some point.”

By then, the pandemic had impacted training sites. “It was less about the knee, and more about finding a place to work out,” Kemp said.

In late April or early June, Kemp estimated, “I felt I was truly 100%. I probably was 90, 95% before that. Beginning of June, I was 100%, and that’s when (the NFL) shut everything down for free agents. It was bad timing on everybody’s part. Obviously, we’re all dealing with (the pandemic). I can’t complain.”

Instead, his agent shot video of Kemp’s workouts. Copies were sent to about half the NFL teams. Two weeks ago, training camps opened and rosters were being adjusted. The Chiefs invited Kemp for a personal workout. As part of safety and health protocol, a player undergoes testing and isolation for three days before being allowed to participate in drills. Kemp arrived in Kansas City two Saturdays ago, and three days later ran routes for the coaches. “A lot of stop routes, a lot of in-and-out type of breaks,” Kemp said. “Coach put me through back-to-back routes to make sure I was in condition, and make sure that the knee could hold up.”

Kemp said it has been good to resume practicing after missing his first season since picking up the sport when he was 6. “I’m excited to be back and playing football again, especially with this team,” Kemp said. “I’ve built some bonds, some relationships around here.”

Kemp has other reasons to be joyful. The Chiefs are sending him a Super Bowl ring. And Kemp and his wife, Natasha, a former UH pole vaulter, are expecting their second son in January.