Signs of Hawaiian Life — Aug. 23, 2020

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
As spectators during the 2019 Santa Cruz International Marathon on Tenerife island in Spain’s Canary Islands, Honolulu resident June Ozaki was surprised to find the Waikiki Cafeteria Bar. Photo by Willie Ozaki.
In February, Sumi Saltman of Honolulu spotted a sign for
El Pescador poke bar in Sayulita, Nayarit, Mexico.
Photo by Dan Saltman.
While circumnavigating Tasmania with Australia’s Coral Expeditions in January, Hawaii Kai resident Gretchen Arnemann discovered the Poki Market in Currie on King Island. Photo by Bill Arnemann.