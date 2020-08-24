comscore Kamehameha student takes home first prize in global tech contest | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kamehameha student takes home first prize in global tech contest

  • By Cassie Ordonio cordonio@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:51 p.m.
  • COURTESY CENTER FOR SCIENCE, TEACHING & LEARNING Student Joshua Parker, lower right, of Kamehameha Schools answers questions from a panel of judges on a videoconference following his presentation at the 2020 Clean Tech Competition. Parker won first prize with his “Hawaiian Hydropower” project.

Joshua Parker, a senior at Kamehameha Schools in Honolulu, won first place and $10,000 in the 2020 Spellman High Voltage Clean Tech Competition. Read more

