Mercedes-Benz rear spoiler may detach

Mercedes-Benz USA is recalling certain 2020 GLB250 vehicles. There are potentially 10,644 vehicles affected. The rear spoiler above the tailgate may not have been welded correctly. This could result in parts of the spoiler detaching from the vehicle. MBUSA will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the rear spoiler and replace it, if necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin Oct. 13. Owners may contact MBUSA customer service at 1-800-367-6372. Owners also may contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or go to www.safercar.gov.