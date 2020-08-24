comscore Mercedes-Benz rear spoiler may detach | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Mercedes-Benz rear spoiler may detach

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Mercedes-Benz USA is recalling certain 2020 GLB250 vehicles. There are potentially 10,644 vehicles affected. Read more

