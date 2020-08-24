Hawaii News Mercedes-Benz rear spoiler may detach By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Mercedes-Benz USA is recalling certain 2020 GLB250 vehicles. There are potentially 10,644 vehicles affected. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Mercedes-Benz USA is recalling certain 2020 GLB250 vehicles. There are potentially 10,644 vehicles affected. The rear spoiler above the tailgate may not have been welded correctly. This could result in parts of the spoiler detaching from the vehicle. MBUSA will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the rear spoiler and replace it, if necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin Oct. 13. Owners may contact MBUSA customer service at 1-800-367-6372. Owners also may contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or go to www.safercar.gov. Previous Story Hawaii real estate sales: July 20-July 24, 2020