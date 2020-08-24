comscore Nareit Hawaii gives $20K in face masks to engineers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Nareit Hawaii gives $20K in face masks to engineers

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Nareit Hawaii has donated $20,000 worth of face masks to the 3,500 members of Operating Engineers, Local 3, to be used on the job and in the community. Read more

