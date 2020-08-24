Nareit Hawaii gives $20K in face masks to engineers

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Nareit Hawaii has donated $20,000 worth of face masks to the 3,500 members of Operating Engineers, Local 3, to be used on the job and in the community.

Members of Operating Engineers, Local 3, work on large-scale public and private projects statewide using heavy construction equipment, which includes bulldozers, excavators, road pavers, cranes and semi-tractor-trailer trucks.

Gladys Quinto Marrone, executive director for Nareit Hawaii, said construction is recognized as an essential industry for Hawaii and has continued to do well this year while government and business leaders cope with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the state’s economy.

Nareit Hawaii is the local office of Nareit, the worldwide representative voice for real estate investment trusts and publicly traded real estate companies.