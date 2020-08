Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Today’s start of the University of Hawaii’s fall semester marks the next workout cycle for the Rainbow Warrior basketball team.

And similar to the previous cycle — conducted virtually and then on campus — Justin Webster will be featured prominently as a multi-skilled guard and team leader.

This six-week phase gives the ’Bows the option of expanding workouts to include five-on-none drills. If implemented, those drills will be similar to previous workouts in which coaches and players will wear masks and follow social-distancing recommendations. In the previous cycle, each player used his own ball, and the coaches wore gloves.

“The workouts have been great,” Webster said. “It’s been a lot of fun just being able to touch a basketball and be there with all my teammates and seeing all the coaches. We’re limited in a lot of things, but it’s good to be back in the gym and building a relationship with all my teammates.”

Webster enters his sophomore season with the most experience among the UH guards. As a true freshman, Webster played 27 games, starting nine. He played the point, off guard and small forward. He averaged 9.8 points in Big West games. He is counted on to fill a leadership void created with departures of guards Drew Buggs and Eddie Stansberry. Buggs transferred to Missouri. Stansberry completed his NCAA eligibility.

“Those were two key guys,” Webster said. “Drew really led by his talking and how he played. Eddie led by him being him. He led by using all his energy and making sure by the end of the game, he might be tired, but was going to give us his all.”

Their approach, according to Webster’s definition, was to learn to be comfortable in uncomfortable situations. “I try to lead these new guys the same way Drew and Eddie taught me,” said Webster, referring to countering opponents’ adversity-causing tactics.

“With seven new guys coming in, I’m one of the returnees, (and) I’m being held accountable as one of the leaders,” Webster said. “I’m a guard, so I have to lead by example. It’s very important to get these guys going and on the same page, so they know what we’re doing, no matter what happens here in the next couple months.”

The Warriors are scheduled to open the season against San Diego on Nov. 15.

Webster said he implores the newcomers to “build the menial aspect. … Coach (Eran) Ganot believes in the details. He’s a very detailed coach. A lot of guys have been saying, ‘I’ve never been in a program that has been this detailed.’ I told them, ‘Everything that we do is for a purpose. Just stay focused, have a good attitude, and you’ll be fine.’”

Webster has kept busy during the offseason. Soon after the 2019-2020 postseason was canceled and classes moved on-line instruction in March, Webster returned to his home in Dallas. With the help of father Jeff Webster, a former pro player, Webster, his sister and UH post Bernardo da Silva trained in two private gyms. “We would work out from 11 to 1, and then have another workout from 3 to 5,” Webster said. “We did it pretty much every day.”

Webster tested negative for the coronavirus before and after traveling to Honolulu in early August. He went through the quarantine required for trans-Pacific travelers attending UH, then the bubble quarantine, where he was permitted to go only between his off-campus housing and the Manoa campus. “You have to abide by it,” Webster said, “They’re trying to keep people as safe as possible. I was able to get through it.”

Webster, who is 6 feet 3, said he has gained about five pounds and now weighs 175. “Whatever position the coach puts me in, I’m going to play,” Webster said. “If it’s the 1 or the 2 or the 3, whatever they put me in, I’m going to be ready to affect the game and affect the players on the court with me with my play.”