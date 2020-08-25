The Electric Kitchen: Celebrate Okinawan culture online

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This year, the Hawaii United Okinawa Association brings an exciting lineup of Okinawan food, culture and entertainment right into your home with a virtual festival that runs Sept. 4 to 6.

Events include cooking demonstrations and live performances. A virtual marketplace will offer a selection of Okina­wan foods and cultural items. For details: okinawanfestival.com.

This week’s recipes come compliments of our friends at the association.

TUMAI KURU CROQUETTE

2 pounds Okinawan sweet potato, boiled and peeled (2 cups mashed)

1 pound Russet potato, boiled and peeled (1 cup mashed)

8 ounces imitation crab meat, shredded

1/2 cup finely chopped round onion

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

3 large eggs, divided

2 tablespoons flour

1 kamaboko (Japanese steamed fish cake), finely chopped

1/2 cup chopped green onion

1 package panko (Japanese-style bread crumbs)

Vegetable oil for deep-frying

Mash together potatoes. Add crab, onion, salt, pepper, 1 egg, flour, kama­boko and green onion. Mix thoroughly. Shape into oval patties.

Beat remaining eggs. Dip patties into beaten eggs, coat with panko and deep-fry until golden brown. Makes about 18 patties.

>> Variation: Replace imitation crab with 2 cups seasoned, cooked and diced chicken.

Approximate nutritional information, per patty: 200 calories, 11 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 45 mg cholesterol, 300 mg sodium, 19 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 1 g sugar, 6 g protein.

EASY HAWAIIAN-STYLE OKINAWAN PORK

1 cup shoyu

2 cups water

1 tablespoon miso

3/4 cup sugar

2 tablespoons sake

1 tablespoon minced ginger

1 tablespoon minced garlic

6 pounds pork butt, fat trimmed and cut into thirds

To large pot, add shoyu, water, miso, sugar and sake. Bring to a boil and cook until sugar and miso dissolve. Add ginger and garlic; cook another 5 minutes.

Add pork, cook on high until sauce comes to a boil again. Lower heat to medium, cover and simmer 2 hours. Remove pork from sauce, slice and serve. Serves 12.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 570 calories, 36 g fat, 12 g saturated fat, 150 mg cholesterol, greater than 1,500 mg sodium, 15 g carbohydrate, no fiber, 13 g sugar, 45 g protein.

GOYA NU NIMUN

1 pound bitter melon

Salt, to taste

2 pieces aburage (Japanese deep-fried tofu)

1 pound pork

3 teaspoons sugar

1/2 teaspoon sake

3 tablespoons shiro miso (white miso), divided

Cut bitter melon in half lengthwise, remove seeds. Sprinkle with salt; let stand 20 minutes. Rinse and drain well. Slice into 1- to 1-1/2-inch pieces.

Blanch aburage in hot water to remove oil; cut into 3/4-inch pieces.

Place pork in pot covered with water; bring to rolling boil. Drain; rinse.

Add 3 cups water to pork in pot and bring to a boil. Continue to boil 30 minutes. Remove pork and cool, saving stock. Cut pork into 1/2-inch squares.

In pot, combine pork, 2 cups stock, sugar, sake and half of miso. Bring to a boil, then reduce to medium-low; simmer pork until tender, about 15 to 20 minutes.

Add aburage and bitter melon and cook about 10 minutes. Add remainder of miso and cook additional 1 to 2 minutes. Serves 5.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 300 calories, 21 g fat, 7 g saturated fat, no cholesterol, 500 mg sodium, 9 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 6 g sugar, 19 g protein.

VIRTUAL OKINAWAN FESTIVAL

Sept. 4-7

Get details and updates to schedules at okinawanfestival.com

>> Sept. 4: webinar celebrates 120 years of Okinawan immigration to Hawaii

>> Sept. 5, 6 (2-5 p.m.): cooking demos; song, dance and taiko performances; cultural dress presentations

>> Sept.7: Andagi drive-thru sale at Hawaii Okinawan Center. Check website for preordering info

>> Also: Cultural marketplace offers selection of food and merchandise, including Okinawan-themed face masks

