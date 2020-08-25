comscore The Electric Kitchen: Celebrate Okinawan culture online | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Electric Kitchen

The Electric Kitchen: Celebrate Okinawan culture online

  • By Hawaiian Electric Co.
  • Today
  • Updated 7:09 p.m.

This year, the Hawaii United Okinawa Association brings an exciting lineup of Okinawan food, culture and entertainment right into your home with a virtual festival. Read more

Previous Story
Uncle Clay’s House of Pure Aloha exits Ala Moana Center

Scroll Up