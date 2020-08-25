comscore Honua energy plant threatens layoffs if PUC doesn’t act soon | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honua energy plant threatens layoffs if PUC doesn’t act soon

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:25 p.m.

Honua Ola Bioenergy said in a filing submitted to the state Public Utilities Commission on Sunday that it will start laying off employees if the agency is unable to make a decision by Sept. 30 regarding the fate of the company’s biomass plant in Pepeekeo on the Big Island. Read more

