G70, a Hawaii design firm, has announced the hiring of three employees:

>> Marie McCreary has been hired as the team’s newest senior interior designer. She holds LEED AP and NCIDQ certifications. Most recently, she worked as a senior project manager at Ferraro Choi.

>> Angeline Joven has been hired as an architectural designer. Prior to joining the G70 team, she was a teaching assistant at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, School of Architecture.

>> Joanne Iglesias has been hired as welcome coordinator. She was most recently a staffing supervisor at HiEmployment.

