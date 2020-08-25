comscore Warbird aerial parades provide a bit of horsepower for coronavirus-diminished 75th end-of-WWII event | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Warbird aerial parades provide a bit of horsepower for coronavirus-diminished 75th end-of-WWII event

  By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:21 p.m.

  • Video by William Cole / wcole@staradvertiser.com

    Watch this video to experience a flight aboard the 1943 PBY Catalina from Honolulu airport to Kaneohe Bay.

  • COURTESY PEARL HARBOR AVIATION MUSEUM Commemorative trading cards featuring famous warbirds from World War II include the locally-based P-51 Mustang.

  • COURTESY PEARL HARBOR AVIATION MUSEUM Commemorative trading cards featuring famous warbirds from World War II include the locally-based P-51 Mustang.

  • COURTESY PEARL HARBOR AVIATION MUSEUM Commemorative trading cards featuring famous warbirds from World War II include the SNJ Texan.

A cavalcade of World War II flying history will land at Wheeler Army Airfield from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday in preparation for three aerial parade flyovers commemorating the 75th anniversary of the end of the war, officials said. Read more

