Warbird aerial parades provide a bit of horsepower for coronavirus-diminished 75th end-of-WWII event
- By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:21 p.m.
Video by William Cole / wcole@staradvertiser.com
Watch this video to experience a flight aboard the 1943 PBY Catalina from Honolulu airport to Kaneohe Bay.
COURTESY PEARL HARBOR AVIATION MUSEUM
Commemorative trading cards featuring famous warbirds from World War II include the locally-based P-51 Mustang.
COURTESY PEARL HARBOR AVIATION MUSEUM
COURTESY PEARL HARBOR AVIATION MUSEUM
Commemorative trading cards featuring famous warbirds from World War II include the SNJ Texan.
