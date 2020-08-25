comscore State to name priority developers for New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

State to name priority developers for New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:01 p.m.

The state said it will announce the the names of the three priority-listed developer-led teams for the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District after it wraps up loose ends left by the deferral of Senate Bill 2940. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Aug. 24, 2020
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up