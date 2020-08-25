State to name priority developers for New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The state said it will announce the the names of the three priority-listed developer-led teams for the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District after it wraps up loose ends left by the deferral of Senate Bill 2940.

Six groups responded in May to the state’s request for qualifications and the finalists had been expected to be announced in July or August.

But the deferral of the bill that would have transferred governance of the NASED project from the Hawaii Community Development Authority to the Stadium Authority expired July 10, the final day of the last legislative session due to a flaw in its language.

Legislators have hoped to readdress the bill in a special session if additional federal funds are made available for COVID-19 relief.

In a statement, Chris Kinimaka, Public Works Administrator for the state Department of Accounting and General Services said, “Our work continues to move NASED forward. Senate Bill 2940 was deferred during the previous session of the Legislature and this has presented some challenges with regards to the procurement process. Therefore, the state will resolve these challenges first and then confirm the next steps of the procurement process before making plans to publicly announce the names of three priority-listed, developer-led teams.”