Column: Honolulu Police Department must help reduce inmate population | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Honolulu Police Department must help reduce inmate population

  • By Jacquie Esser
  • Today
  • Updated 8:03 p.m.

We are in the middle of the greatest public health crisis of our lifetime. The coronavirus is spreading at an unprecedented rate on Oahu and has breached the walls of the Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) to infect over 242 men and women in custody and 43 correctional officers and staff. Read more

