Off the News: More young people with COVID-19

The state Health Department’s website now includes enhanced COVID-19 data — to include weekly updates on age and race — and crunching of data reveals noteworthy insights. For example: The bulk of disease activity is now occurring among 18- to 29-year-olds, who have the highest number of total cases, yet the lowest percentages of hospitalizations and deaths. “They’re not getting very sick,” noted epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Park, “and they are spreading a lot of the infection.”

It’s just more evidence that everyone should be taking precautions — if not for oneself, but for others in the ohana or household who might be more susceptible.

A socially distanced WWII anniversary

At least 14 Greatest Generation veterans who live in Hawaii are expected to attend events, slated for Sept. 2, marking the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.

It’s disappointing, though, that due to COVID-19 concerns, plans to include nearly four dozen WWII vets who live elsewhere have been canceled. While they’ll miss out on in-person viewing of warbirds — and for some, opportunity for a ride in a 1943 PBY Catalina flying boat — events will be live-streamed, including a morning ceremony on the battleship Missouri. Defense Secretary Mark Esper; Adm. Phil Davidson, head of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command; and Gov. David Ige also are expected to be in attendance.