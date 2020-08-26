comscore Editorial: Hawaii Gov. David Ige flouts public’s right to records | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Hawaii Gov. David Ige flouts public’s right to records

  • Today
  • Updated 7:56 p.m.

In response to the first signs of COVID-19’s spread here in mid-March, Gov. David Ige suspended Hawaii’s public records law — even before ordering the 14-day quarantine for people traveling to the islands or the first round of stay-at-home, work-from-home orders. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Stronger action on youth vaping

Scroll Up