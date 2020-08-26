University of Hawaii baseball team re-stocks roster with 12 newcomers

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii baseball team is no longer on the clock. Read more

The University of Hawaii baseball team is no longer on the clock.

This week’s start of the fall semester means Major League Baseball teams can no longer poach the Rainbow Warriors’ 2020 recruits.

“The deadline was the first day of school starting,” UH coach Mike Trapasso said of the free-agent signing period for college-bound recruits. “Now that they’re all here, it’s all good.”

The ’Bows welcomed 12 newcomers to a team that already returns the past season’s starting pitching rotation and lineup. Trapasso is hopeful the six new pitchers will help replenish the ’Bows’ staff. This summer, the ’Bows lost three pitchers to the big leagues — closer Jeremy Wu-Yelland was drafted by the Boston Red Sox, and reliever Carter Loewen and spot starter Cade Smith signed free-agent deals.

About six of the recruits probably would have been selected if the MLB Draft stayed at 40 rounds, as it had in recent years. But this year’s five-round draft, as well as a budget capped at $20,000 per undrafted free agent, made college a more practical choice for recruits.

“It sounds cliche, but when I look at these 12 first-year guys coming in, the first thing that sticks out is, it’s a physical class,” Trapasso said. “But getting to know these kids, it’s a high-character group of mature kids I’ve really enjoyed getting to know and can’t wait to eventually get on the field with them. I’m excited to have them come in and mesh with what we already established last year. … It makes for an exciting group to work with whenever we get to work with them.”

Nainoa Cardinez

Catcher/infielder, Kapa‘a High:

>> “He’s a big, strong kid, 6-1, 6-2, and 200, 210,” Trapasso said. “He can hit. He’s athletic for his size. He can play multiple positions. We’re super excited about him.”

Ashton Goddard

Right-handed pitcher, Saddleback Community College:

>> He redshirted at Utah in 2018 before playing the past two seasons at Saddleback. Goddard, who is 6-4 and 210 pounds, averaged 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Former UH pitcher Casey Ryan, now in the Chicago Cubs’ organization, had recommended Goddard to the UH staff. “I really like his slider,” Trapasso said. “He’s got a plus slider.”

Cameron Hagan

Right-handed pitcher, Chemeketa Community College:

>> At 6 feet 7, Hagan’s fastball clocks in the low 90s, and sets up his curveball and change-up.

Michael Hughes

Left-handed pitcher/outfielder, Hawaii Prep Academy:

>> Hughes is a two-way player with speed (6.4 seconds over 60 yards).

Jake Hymel

Right-handed pitcher, San Jacinto College:

>> A former classmate of UH outfielder Scotty Scott at Cypress Ranch High, Hymel was poised to join LSU, his father’s alma mater, when he underwent Tommy John elbow surgery as a senior. Hymel went to San Jacinto, where he rehabbed in 2019. In six games last season, Hymel gave up zero earned runs and averaged 15.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Because players are allowed to keep their 2020 class standing, Hymel will compete as a third-year freshman this season.

Jacob Igawa

Catcher, University of Hawaii at Hilo:

>> In the 2020 UH opener, Igawa hit a homer and two doubles … for UH-Hilo. Igawa, a 2018 Waiakea High graduate, has transferred to Manoa to enroll in an engineering program not offered at Hilo.

Konnor Palmeira

Catcher, Kamehameha-Maui:

>> “Very similar to Cardinez,” Trapasso said. “He has the skill-set to hit in the middle of the lineup at the Division I level. Primarily a catcher, but he can play a lot of positions.”

Jacob Quandt

Catcher, Los Gatos High:

>> The switch hitter is a “plus defender,” Trapasso. “He can catch, block, throw. Defense is at a high level. We’re excited to have him.”

Dalton Renne

Right-handed pitcher, Chemeketa Community College:

>> Renne is similar to Chemeketa teammate Hagan in height (6-7) and velocity (low 90s). Renne also played on his JC basketball team, once amassing 29 points and 12 rebounds. Some MLB scouts attended his basketball games to gauge at his athleticism.

Kenji Suzuki

Shortstop, Eastside Catholic High:

>> The smooth-fielding Seattle resident with the quick swing (70 mph) was rated as the ninth-best prospect in Washington state. “He’s a high-profile guy we think will be an immediate-impact guy as a freshman,” Trapasso said. “He can play anywhere on the infield.”

Austin Teixeira

Left-handed pitcher/outfielder, Saint Louis School:

>> Initially a Kansas State commit, Teixeira brings versatility to the ’Bows. “He’s a two-way guy we’re very excited about,” Trapasso said. “He’s very athletic and versatile.”

Safea Villaruz-Mauai

First baseman/outfielder, Waiakea High:

>> “Safea is another high-profile recruit,” Trapasso said. “He has the ability to be a middle-of-the-order bat, with plus-plus left-handed power.”