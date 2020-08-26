University of Hawaii football team adds commitment from pass rusher

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The stage is set for the football player nicknamed “Showtime.” Read more

The stage is set for the football player nicknamed “Showtime.”

Tariq Jones, a pass-rushing specialist from McDonogh 35 Senior High School in New Orleans, said he has accepted a scholarship offer from the University of Hawaii football team. He said he will put his commitment in writing on Dec. 16, the first day of the NCAA’s early-signing period for football prospects.

“It feels amazing,” Jones said of his pledge. “A lot of people have been calling me and congratulating me.”

Jones said he received interest from Purdue, New Mexico, Mississippi State, Memphis, Indiana and Oklahoma State. But he said he felt most comfortable with UH, particularly after conversations with head coach Todd Graham and assistants Tony Hull and Dan Phillips. Hull grew up in New Orleans. Phillips coaches the Rainbow Warriors’ defensive line.

“The coaches made me and my mom feel like part of the family,” Jones said. “And I like the defense that they run over there.”

The Warriors are implementing a multiple look that will make use of Jones’ ability to play off the edge in a 3-4 and hook and curl into the flats as an end in the 4-3. At McDonogh, Jones played all the positions in the tackle box. “Anywhere they needed me,” said Jones, who is 6 feet 3 and 230 pounds. “If they wanted me to go down to nose guard or D-tackle, I’ll play it. Anywhere to help the team.”

Jones is most at home in an opponents’ backfield. Last season, he amassed 22 sacks in 14 games, including 18 in 10 regular-season contests. His skill in eluding imposing blockers and disrupting offense’s rhythm led to his nickname.

“It’s just a rush,” Jones said of his sacks. “It’s me beating somebody bigger than me. It takes all the energy away from (the offense).”

Off the field, Jones is cognizant that he serves as role model. “You have little kids looking up to you,” Jones said. “They start following you. You make sure you do the right things instead of the wrong.”

Jones is the ninth player to commit to UH’s 2021 recruiting class.