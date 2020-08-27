comscore Column: PUC should take firm hand to force Young Brothers to reform | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Column: PUC should take firm hand to force Young Brothers to reform

  • By R. Erik Soderholm
  • R. Erik Soderholm is vice president of Soderholm Sales & Lessing, Inc.

The 46% rate increase for Young Bros. (YB) is outrageous. As a statewide licensed bus and van motor vehicle dealer, our company, Soderholm Sales & Leasing, is forced to ship our vehicles with YB. Read more

