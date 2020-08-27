comscore Hawaii State Federal Credit Union donates $75K to foodbanks | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii State Federal Credit Union donates $75K to foodbanks

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:07 p.m.
  The Hawaii State Federal Credit Union has donated more than 7,400 pounds of food to foodbanks on Oahu and Maui.

    The Hawaii State Federal Credit Union has donated more than 7,400 pounds of food to foodbanks on Oahu and Maui.

Hawaii State Federal Credit Union has donated a total of $75,000 and more than 7,400 pounds of food to local foodbanks on Oahu and Maui. Read more

