Hawaii State Federal Credit Union donates $75K to foodbanks
- By Star-Advertiser staff
Today
- Updated 11:07 p.m.
The Hawaii State Federal Credit Union has donated more than 7,400 pounds of food to foodbanks on Oahu and Maui.
