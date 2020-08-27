Hawaii State Federal Credit Union donates $75K to foodbanks

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii State Federal Credit Union has donated a total of $75,000 and more than 7,400 pounds of food to local foodbanks on Oahu and Maui. Read more

Hawaii State Federal Credit Union has donated a total of $75,000 and more than 7,400 pounds of food to local foodbanks on Oahu and Maui. On Oahu, $70,000 and more than 6,500 pounds of food were donated to the Hawaii Foodbank, and on Maui, $5,000 and nearly 900 pounds of food were donated to the Maui Food Bank.

“It’s always been our priority to give back to our communities, but the need has never been greater than it is today with so many of our neighbors and friends struggling to make ends meet,” Hawaii State FCU President and CEO Andrew Rosen said. “I would like to extend a sincere mahalo to our employees and members for far surpassing our food collection goal of 1,000 pounds by 600%.”

Hawaii State FCU launched its food drive on July 20, and more than 300 of its employees and 117,000 members were encouraged to donate canned and nonperishable goods. All 11 state FCU branch locations on Oahu and Maui served as food collection sites through Aug. 8.