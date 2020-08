Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Carlsmith Ball has announced that 28 attorneys from its Hawaii offices have been selected for inclusion in the 2021 edition of The Best Lawyers in America.

Among the attorneys listed, three were distinguished as “Lawyer of the Year,” a designation given to a single attorney in each practice group by metropolitan area.

The three selected for “Lawyer of the Year” are Arsima A. Muller (Administrative/Regulatory Law), Harry Y. Oda (Employee Benefits ERISA Law) and Tom E. Roesser (Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/ and Reorganization Law; Mortgage Banking Foreclosure Law.)

