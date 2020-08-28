comscore Bill would allow for more group living facilities | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Bill would allow for more group living facilities

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:39 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2018 Kamehameha Schools, the owner of Pucks Alley and neighboring land that includes the old Varsity Theater, Beer Lab and circular office building, is planning a $450 million project for that area.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2018

    Kamehameha Schools, the owner of Pucks Alley and neighboring land that includes the old Varsity Theater, Beer Lab and circular office building, is planning a $450 million project for that area.

A bill allowing certain group living facilities to be exempted from needing to be 1,000 feet from each other was approved tentatively by the City Council Zoning, Planning and Housing Committee on Thursday. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii State Federal Credit Union donates $75K to foodbanks

Scroll Up