>> Atlas Insurance Agency announced the promotion of Keane Muranaka to assistant vice president within the Risk and Claims Management Consulting Unit. He has over 25 years of industry experience and has been with Atlas Insurance since 2008. Muranaka holds a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

>> Mitsuyama & Rebman LLC has announced the hiring of Rosalyn G. Payen to join its team of attorneys.

