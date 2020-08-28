comscore Parents of baby who died in illegal day care file lawsuit | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Parents of baby who died in illegal day care file lawsuit

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:40 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Abigail Lobisch

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Abigail Lobisch

The parents of a 7-month-old baby who died Feb. 24, 2019, from Benadryl poisoning while under the care of an unlicensed babysitter at Aliamanu Military Reservation is suing the U.S. government and Island Palm Communities, the property management company for the military housing. Read more

