Rearview Mirror: Admiral relaxed with friends in Laie to destress during WWII

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:25 a.m.
  • COURTESY MICHAEL LILLY Adm. Chester Nimitz, above, with author Michael Lilly’s sisters, Maile, left, and Sheila.

  • U.S. Army Bob Hope performs for serv­icemen in the Solomon Islands in 1944.

As we approach the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II next week, I thought I’d share some stories from a book about Adm. Chester A. Nimitz, who commanded the U.S. Naval Forces during the war. Read more

