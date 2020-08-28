Rearview Mirror: Admiral relaxed with friends in Laie to destress during WWII
- By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 12:25 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY MICHAEL LILLY
Adm. Chester Nimitz, above, with author Michael Lilly’s sisters, Maile, left, and Sheila.
-
U.S. Army
Bob Hope performs for servicemen in the Solomon Islands in 1944.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree