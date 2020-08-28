Vintage warbirds move to Wheeler Army Airfield for the 75th end-of-WWII aerial parades
By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:30 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Warbirds commemorating the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II converged Thursday on Wheeler Army Airfield. Above, Lady Alice, a P-51 Mustang flown by Kendall Wagner, sits with other fighting aircraft.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
A B-25 Mitchell owned by David Prescott flew past the Amelia Earhart Hangar at the airfield.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Capt. Dan HIll stands proudly in front of his T-28 Trojan aircraft. Warbirds commemorating Pearl Harbor’s 75th Anniversary converge on Wheeler Army Air Force base.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
David Prescott, middle, owner and pilot of the B-25 Mitchell, was flanked by Lt. Col. Adam Hallmark and son Gavin Prescott on Thursday at Wheeler Army Airfield. Hallmark’s relative, 1st Lt. Dean Hallmark, was a pilot who lost his life during the Doolittle Raid in 1942.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Lady Alice, a P-51 Mustang piloted by Kendall Wagner, lands at the airfield.