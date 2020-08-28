comscore Vintage warbirds move to Wheeler Army Airfield for the 75th end-of-WWII aerial parades | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Vintage warbirds move to Wheeler Army Airfield for the 75th end-of-WWII aerial parades

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:30 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Warbirds commemorating the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II converged Thursday on Wheeler Army Airfield. Above, Lady Alice, a P-51 Mustang flown by Kendall Wagner, sits with other fighting aircraft.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM A B-25 Mitchell owned by David Prescott flew past the Amelia Earhart Hangar at the airfield.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Capt. Dan HIll stands proudly in front of his T-28 Trojan aircraft. Warbirds commemorating Pearl Harbor’s 75th Anniversary converge on Wheeler Army Air Force base.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM David Prescott, middle, owner and pilot of the B-25 Mitchell, was flanked by Lt. Col. Adam Hallmark and son Gavin Prescott on Thursday at Wheeler Army Airfield. Hallmark’s relative, 1st Lt. Dean Hallmark, was a pilot who lost his life during the Doolittle Raid in 1942.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Lady Alice, a P-51 Mustang piloted by Kendall Wagner, lands at the airfield.

Some of the airpower stars of World War II landed at Wheeler Army Airfield on Thursday, coming in from the Waianae Range side to touch down at the historic airport in preparation for three aerial parades in honor of the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. Read more

