Aloha Stadium asks pro rugby franchise owners to provide letter of credit | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Aloha Stadium asks pro rugby franchise owners to provide letter of credit

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Aloha Stadium Authority is asking Kanaloa Hawaii Sports Entertainment Ltd. to provide a letter of credit sufficient to cover rental costs before the prospective professional Major League Rugby franchise books dates at the facility for the 2021 season. Read more

