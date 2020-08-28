Aloha Stadium asks pro rugby franchise owners to provide letter of credit

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Aloha Stadium Authority is asking Kanaloa Hawaii Sports Entertainment Ltd. to provide a letter of credit sufficient to cover rental costs before the prospective professional Major League Rugby franchise books dates at the facility for the 2021 season.

A dollar amount has not yet been established, but Stadium Authority member Eric Fujimoto mentioned the possibility of $25,000 based upon Kanaloa saying it might seek eight to 12 dates.

In return, the Stadium Authority agreed to provide a memorandum of understanding for Kanaloa to show the MLR that the parties will continue discussions toward a scheduling arrangement. MLR is requiring Kanaloa to show it will have a home site for its matches as part of finalizing a franchise agreement.

Stadium manager Scott Chan reminded Kanaloa CEO Tracy Atiga that current clients, including the University of Hawaii, which might seek spring football games, would have preference in the selection of dates.

Atiga said she noted the projected February start to the 2021 season, COVID-19 permitting, might potentially require the team to play all road matches in the first half of the season and the second half at home. But, she said, the group is willing to work within stadium availability to get its inaugural season underway.