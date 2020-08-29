comscore Bellows Beach has first-time Hawaiian green sea turtle hatchlings | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Bellows Beach has first-time Hawaiian green sea turtle hatchlings

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:28 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / JULY 19 Hawaii green sea turtles, like these seen at Hookipa Beach on Maui, were documented nesting for the first time at Bellows Beach on Oahu in April.

    Hawaii green sea turtles, like these seen at Hookipa Beach on Maui, were documented nesting for the first time at Bellows Beach on Oahu in April.

In April along Oahu’s windward shore, several honu — threatened Hawaiian green sea turtles — began hauling out of the shorebreak to nest on the mile-long white sands of U.S. Marine Corps Base Hawaii Training Area Bellows Beach. Read more

