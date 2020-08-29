Hanauma Bay has been recovering since closing in March, new research shows
- By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 11:15 p.m.
Video by Craig T. Kojima and courtesy video by Sarah Serevino
Hanauma Bay has been closed to the public since March 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / MAY 28
Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve was free of visitors while researchers did work in May.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / MAY 28
Above, branches of a toppled Heliotrope tree framed Hanauma Bay in May.
COURTESY HAWAII INSTITUTE OF MARINE BIOLOGY
Researchers filmed behavior of fish, including herbivorous manini (Achilles Tang) and uhu (parrotfish) that keep coral healthy by grazing algae.
COURTESY HAWAII INSTITUTE OF MARINE BIOLOGY
The Hawaii Institute for Marine Biology has been conducting research on water quality, coral health and fish behavior in the bay.
