Hanauma Bay has been recovering since closing in March, new research shows | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hanauma Bay has been recovering since closing in March, new research shows

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:15 p.m.

  • Video by Craig T. Kojima and courtesy video by Sarah Serevino

    Hanauma Bay has been closed to the public since March 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / MAY 28 Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve was free of visitors while researchers did work in May.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / MAY 28 Above, branches of a toppled Heliotrope tree framed Hanauma Bay in May.

  • COURTESY HAWAII INSTITUTE OF MARINE BIOLOGY Researchers filmed behavior of fish, including herbivorous manini (Achilles Tang) and uhu (parrotfish) that keep coral healthy by grazing algae.

  • COURTESY HAWAII INSTITUTE OF MARINE BIOLOGY The Hawaii Institute for Marine Biology has been conducting research on water quality, coral health and fish behavior in the bay.

Although it’s a lot quieter, some things have been getting livelier at Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve since it was closed to human visitors March 18 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Read more

