Fujio Matsuda was in a class all his own among a generation of the classiest people ever to live in the service of Hawaii. Of all the presidents of the University of Hawaii that I have known, Fudge was the wisest, kindest, most diligent, loyal and inquisitive (“Former University of Hawaii president Fujio Matsuda helped usher in new era for athletics,” Star- Advertiser, Ferd Lewis, Aug. 28).

I am saddened to hear of the death of any member of his generation, but his death left a chasm in my soul.

Jim Dator

Waikiki

Masks will become the norm for all

When the 9/11 tragedy happened, we all went to mandatory Transportation Security Administration screening and it became the norm. Now COVID-19 is here. We all will be wearing our masks in all establishments, and it will become the norm.

Wayne Kawata

Mililani

Restrictions trample on our freedoms

Who would have thought?

Six months ago, would anyone have dreamed that we cannot have friends over for dinner, sit on the beach, have a picnic at a park, or see our family in our own home? Would you have considered not being able to get your haircut, sit in a restaurant, go for a drive in your car to the North Shore, walk on that forest trail you love, or shop for school clothes at the mall?

We blindly accept how many people can enter a store at one time, that cloth masks are necessary outside when no one is close, that attending a riot is OK and church is not, and that all our constitutional rights are gone without a whimper. In six months, politicians with no medical backgrounds are telling us what we can and cannot do, with self-righteous snitches everywhere reporting on neighbors.

Does it frighten you? It should.

Gary R. Johnson

Kaneohe

Visit website before lining up for test

I was sorry to read that so many people got stuck in long lines to get tested for COVID-19 during the surge testing effort (“Surgeon general urges patience as free testing overwhelms Oahu sites,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 27).

My experience was much better. I went to the website, doineedacovid19test.com, completed the form, selected which testing site I wanted to go to and at what time, and printed out the form. I went to my chosen site at the designated time.

When I got to the site, a worker saw that I had my form ready, so I didn’t have to stand in line at all. I was sent directly to a testing station. The whole process (including the walk to and from my car) took less than 30 minutes. And I got some free masks!

I strongly recommend going to the website in advance and filling out the form so you won’t have to wait in line once you get to your site.

Melinda Wood

Manoa

DOH should expand public outreach

The federal, state and local COVID-19 response to the public health effort was given a boost by the presence of Surgeon General Jerome Adams last week.

Now our state and local government leaders and departments need to show that they can work together and walk the talk. The state Department of Health (DOH) needs to take the lead and make a visible presence in public housing communities, the beaches (once they are open) and media sources.

DOH can set up shade tents for community education right in those locations and staff them seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. with public health nurses, Medical Reserve Corps volunteers and the National Guard.

Be visible. Elected officials and government heads can take a shift to work with the communities most affected by COVID-19 to emphasize the three Ws (wearing masks, washing hands and watching one’s distance).

Calvin Hara

Kaimuki

Obama’s friend manipulates rules

I am appalled at the way people with money and influence can manipulate Hawaii’s rules and laws to suit their own purposes.

A great investigative piece of reporting by the Star-Advertiser’s Sophie Cocke and ProPublica exposed the actions of people like Barack Obama and his friend Marty Nesbitt as well as the inadequacies of the Department of Land and Natural Resources, which is so easily manipulated (“Obama and the beach house loopholes,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 16).

For a rather minimal one-time cost of $61,400, a sea wall easement was authorized for another 55 years.

The developers (Nesbitt and his wife) exploited other loopholes. The 3-acre parcel was divided into “single-family home lots” at 7,496 and 7485 square feet, bringing them just under the required 7,500 square foot threshold in order to gain an exemption from the permitting process under the Shoreline Protection Act. The city’s Department of Planning and Permitting granted the exemption.

These departments and those in charge of them are a disgrace and are doing a disservice to Hawaii taxpayers and residents.

Carolyn Reid

Waikiki

