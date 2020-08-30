comscore Former Nanakuli teacher chronicles challenges after wife’s murder | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Former Nanakuli teacher chronicles challenges after wife’s murder

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
    Bryan Yamashita writes about his life growing up with one arm and the 2009 murder of his wife Asa in his book “Faith.”

Eleven years after the murder of his wife by a stranger, retired Nanakuli Intermediate and High School teacher Bryan Yamashita has written a self-published book that he hopes will restore the faith of people who suffer their own tragedies. Read more

