Former Nanakuli teacher chronicles challenges after wife’s murder
- By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Bryan Yamashita writes about his life growing up with one arm and the 2009 murder of his wife Asa in his book “Faith.”
