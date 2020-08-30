K-Drama: Yoo-ri feels betrayed by Se-hyun on ‘Way It Is’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“That’s the Way It Is”

Episode 25

6:40 p.m. today

Soo-mi shows up to work at Min-ho’s place much to his surprise. Hye-gyeong is heartbroken when Se-hee suffers from Hyun-woo’s past.

Episode 26

7:45 p.m. today

Yoo-ri discovers Se-hyun lost his sweetheart to his friend. Yoo-ri feels betrayed that Se-hyun told her she was the only woman in his life. Na-young’s mom scolds Na-young for seeing Se-jun.

“Teacher Oh Soon-nam”

Episodes 21-22

7:45 p.m. Monday

Soon-nam is hurt by Yoo-min defending Se-hee. Bong-chul and Secretary Park start digging into Se-hee’s past. Se-jong sees a photo in Doo-mul’s wallet and believes it’s his mother. Soon-nam guesses that Se-hee is Se-jong’s mother.

Episodes 23-24

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Se-hee gets anxious when Soon-nam remembers Se-hee being pregnant. Soon-nam gets a call saying Doo-mul is sick. Bong-chul learns Sun-ju’s plan to solidify Yoo-min’s position.

“Social Dance” (KBS drama special)

Episode 1

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Byung-hyun has an inferiority complex about his height and so does Soo-ji. But Byung-hyun’s hang-up is about how short he is whereas Soo-ji thinks she’s too tall. They end up together in a social dance class as partners and learn to overcome their complexes.

“Hidden” (KBS drama special)

Episode 1

7:45 p.m. Thursday

It is a story about a detective who lost his partner to a crime caused by a juvenile offender. The show also brings to light the loopholes of the justice system when it comes to juvenile crimes.

“Return of Bok Dan-ji”

Episodes 113-114

7:45 p.m. Friday

Jung-wook catches Hwa-young, who then tries to escape. Seo-jin gets Jae-in away from Dan-ji and Jung-wook. They quickly try to find him.

Episodes 115-116

7:45 p.m. Saturday

Seo-jin gets trapped in an elevator while Jae-in offers her comfort. Seo-jin and her mother go to Dan-ji’s house and offer an agreement.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.