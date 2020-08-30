Features | K-Drama K-Drama: Yoo-ri feels betrayed by Se-hyun on ‘Way It Is’ By Jeff Chung, Special to the Star-Advertiser Today Updated 12:22 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! This week’s synopses. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. This week’s synopses “That’s the Way It Is” Episode 25 6:40 p.m. today Soo-mi shows up to work at Min-ho’s place much to his surprise. Hye-gyeong is heartbroken when Se-hee suffers from Hyun-woo’s past. Episode 26 7:45 p.m. today Yoo-ri discovers Se-hyun lost his sweetheart to his friend. Yoo-ri feels betrayed that Se-hyun told her she was the only woman in his life. Na-young’s mom scolds Na-young for seeing Se-jun. “Teacher Oh Soon-nam” Episodes 21-22 7:45 p.m. Monday Soon-nam is hurt by Yoo-min defending Se-hee. Bong-chul and Secretary Park start digging into Se-hee’s past. Se-jong sees a photo in Doo-mul’s wallet and believes it’s his mother. Soon-nam guesses that Se-hee is Se-jong’s mother. Episodes 23-24 7:45 p.m. Tuesday Se-hee gets anxious when Soon-nam remembers Se-hee being pregnant. Soon-nam gets a call saying Doo-mul is sick. Bong-chul learns Sun-ju’s plan to solidify Yoo-min’s position. “Social Dance” (KBS drama special) Episode 1 7:45 p.m. Wednesday Byung-hyun has an inferiority complex about his height and so does Soo-ji. But Byung-hyun’s hang-up is about how short he is whereas Soo-ji thinks she’s too tall. They end up together in a social dance class as partners and learn to overcome their complexes. “Hidden” (KBS drama special) Episode 1 7:45 p.m. Thursday It is a story about a detective who lost his partner to a crime caused by a juvenile offender. The show also brings to light the loopholes of the justice system when it comes to juvenile crimes. “Return of Bok Dan-ji” Episodes 113-114 7:45 p.m. Friday Jung-wook catches Hwa-young, who then tries to escape. Seo-jin gets Jae-in away from Dan-ji and Jung-wook. They quickly try to find him. Episodes 115-116 7:45 p.m. Saturday Seo-jin gets trapped in an elevator while Jae-in offers her comfort. Seo-jin and her mother go to Dan-ji’s house and offer an agreement. Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com. Previous Story ‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43