Books recommended by the Hawaii State Library:

“Facts vs. Opinions vs. Robots”

By Michael Rex

A group of robots teaches kids about the important distinction between facts and opinions, and reminds us that it’s nice to listen to one another’s opinions, and to also stand up for the facts. This book tackles a serious topic in a fun way.

Ages 5-8

“The Teenager’s Guide to Life, the Universe and Being Awesome”

By Andy Cope

Exposing the key to planning for your future — building your best qualities so you can stand out and live a brilliant, energetic, successful life.

Ages 13 and up