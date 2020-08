Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Amy Hill was born in South Dakota, graduated from high school in Seattle, and established herself as a stage actor with the Asian American Theater Company in San Francisco. Television audiences discovered her in 1994 when she played Grandma Kim in Margaret Cho’s landmark sitcom, “All-American Girl.” Hill has worked steadily in television and film ever since.

Film fans know her for a body of work that includes character roles in “Next Friday,” “Lilo & Stitch” and “50 First Dates.” Her television credits range from a guest spot on “Seinfeld” to main character roles in “Maybe This Time” and “Just Add Magic.” Hill starts her third season as cultural expert Teuila “Kumu” Tuileta on the CBS reboot of “Magnum P.I.” later this year.

In the meantime, watch Hill, 67, play a psychiatrist in filmmaker Quentin Lee’s sci-fi comedy feature film, “Comisery,” in which a group of young Asian Americans on COVID-19 lockdown communicate through webchat sessions as they confront an alien virus.

“Comisery” premieres Tuesday on asianamericanmovies.com. It will also be available for TVOD rental and purchase through Amazon Prime Video.

I didn’t understand how a story about an alien virus pandemic could be a comedy until I watched it. It has engaging characters, a subtle riff on political correctness and some one-liners Hawaii audiences will certainly get. What pulled you in?

Quentin (Lee), the director. I’ve done three things with him that I would never do: a horror film, a stand-up comedy thing and a film called “White Frog,” where I played a therapist. I love Quentin because he is so willing to collaborate, so when he said he wanted me involved (in “Comisery”) I said, “Sure.”

What were the challenges working entirely in Zoom chat format?

I’m comfortable with Zoom, but I needed to get some technical assistance from Quentin. And then he helped me decide where my backgrounds were and what wardrobe I would wear. I had to do my own hair and makeup. That was hard, but I have a really good condo situation so I have good lighting.

From “Comisery” to “Magnum.” What can you tell me?

“Magnum” is in pre-production. We should be starting in September. There are 80 pages of protocol and it’s pretty intense. Before we start we get tested (for coronavirus) and then as we’re working we’ll get tested every other day. Everybody is separated with lots of Plexiglas. I don’t have a production schedule yet, but I can’t imagine we can shoot an episode in less than two weeks.

You had a particularly salty line in “Next Friday” that a lot of people will never forget. Do fans still ask you to do it when they meet you?

They do. I did (the character of ) Mrs. Ho-Kym a long time ago, but, yes, they ask me to do the line.

Are there a couple of roles you look back on as being especially memorable?

Playing Judy Harvey in “Enlightened” on HBO. The star was Laura Dern and most of my work was with Laura. She was just a dream to work with, and the character I had to work with was fun and interesting too. And I loved my character — I was a witch — on “Just Add Magic.” That was so much fun to do. It’s still on Amazon Prime.

Is there something you would like to do when the pandemic is over?

I’d love to do more theater. You’re working with a director, you’re doing lines that were written by someone else, but once the show opens those people disappear and you have power as an actor on stage. And you have a live audience.