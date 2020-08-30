comscore Hawaiian hawksbill sea turtles are ‘truly local,’ study finds | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaiian hawksbill sea turtles are ‘truly local,’ study finds

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:45 p.m.
  • COURTESY DON MCLEISH / NOAA FISHERIES The honu ea was covered under the U.S. Endangered Species Conservation Act in 1970 and is now protected by the Convention on International Trade of Endangered Species. They used to be killed for their beautiful shells. However, their flesh is “deadly poisonous.”

    COURTESY DON MCLEISH / NOAA FISHERIES

    The honu ea was covered under the U.S. Endangered Species Conservation Act in 1970 and is now protected by the Convention on International Trade of Endangered Species. They used to be killed for their beautiful shells. However, their flesh is “deadly poisonous.”

  • COURTESY DON MCLEISH / NOAA FISHERIES Their narrow heads and beaklike jaws allow Hawaiian hawksbill sea turtles to capture prey from crevices in coral reefs.

    COURTESY DON MCLEISH / NOAA FISHERIES

    Their narrow heads and beaklike jaws allow Hawaiian hawksbill sea turtles to capture prey from crevices in coral reefs.

Not to be confused with the mellow Hawaiian green sea turtle known as honu, the elusive honu ea, or Hawaiian hawksbill sea turtle, is federally endangered and far less frequently seen. Read more

Previous Story
Hanauma Bay has been recovering since closing in March, new research shows

Scroll Up