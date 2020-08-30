Hawaii News | Vital Statistics Vital statistics: Aug. 14 to Aug. 27, 2020 By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:33 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Marriage licenses and birth certificates Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System. MARRIAGES Filed on Oahu, Aug. 14-27 >> Samantha Ariel Abbott and Ross Daniel McDonald >> Jason Pagampao Agbayani and Jomer Jake Gagate Acedo >> Jeffrey Charles Ahakuelo and Veronica Elizaga Trevias >> Lisa Charlotte Alskog and Aristotle Bautista Pahed >> Madalyn Rosemary Baughan and William Michael Steffen >> Allison Marissa Carone and Javier Risco Garcia >> Xyron Levi Gonzales Corpuz and Reika Saito >> Greg Christopher Grande Cudal and Chikako Saito >> Andrew Ian Derksen and Emily Shih-Wen Teng >> Hayden E. Douglas Estes and Marissa Gutierrez >> Elisha Lei Galapia and Eric Michael Lower >> Sherilyn Anne Aurelio Gamayo and Rudy Ambrocio Maneja Jr. >> Shauna Naomi Kahunahana and Zandria Noeliiliiokalani Lewis >> Carter La‘akea Kauwenaole and Jaissa Sharice Kahealani Cadelinia >> Yota Kosuzuki and Arisa Hirose >> Daniel Anthony Fernandez Lewis Jr. and Ruth Cabases Abarro >> Mikhaila Sullivan Martinov and Francesco Maria Zanetti >> Timothy Christopher Massie and Rebekah Sun Fetzer >> Naomi Elizabeth Menendez and Wyatt Schroeder Hill >> Nainoa Tadao Mielke and Tihati-Taylor Makahilahilanani Sallas >> Preston Peniamina Ikona Keawe Bertola Mokulehua and Racheal Mae- Mililani Rivero >> Ivan Ky Vuong Nguyen and Chih-Lin Chi >> Matthew Kazuo Nihei and Zyane Mea Cabarle Bartolome >> Leitasha Shawntee Kuuipoaloha Nono-Lagasca and Shane Kalei Yataro Philpot >> Mason Maka‘ala Palahau Paku and Alexis Maire Pohaiali‘i Ihilani Medeiros >> Richard Charles Rosenberry and Kaile Kamaleiokalani Leah Cambra >> Cristine Constantino Soliman and Clydens Jay Dela Cruz Agaton >> Ashley Kuuipo Tolentino and Nathan Makuakai Ortiz III >> Gabriel Nino Alquero Torno Jr. and Nichelle Carly Ramos Soriano >> Sophie Alice Turnbull and Tyler William Cirrito Bosmeny >> Joy Ujano and Cris Garma Pobre >> Winnie Duldulao Verdadero and Justice Makana Makamae Salas >> Jason Anunciacion Abayon and Lady Joyce Noele Martinez Jarvina >> Jessica Oro Canoneo and Dylan Tamotsu Konapiliahi Peralta >> Davin Shao Lung Kamejiro Kalanimakamae Char and Michele Yea-Shyan Tang >> Torin Kim Kui Ching and Brittany Kalena Lee >> Deidre Nipales De Jesus and Michael Tito Gontinas Jr. >> Bridget Lorraine Donovan and Derek Bonnette >> Daryl Jay Figueroa Jr. and Sydneylynn Mitsumi Lilia Ribuca >> Oliver James Forral and Karinna Anne Bunn >> Brenden Tatsuji Masami Higa and Kaori Ohashi >> Lindsay Carolyn Kukona Pakele and Brandon Ikaika Makaawaawa >> Scott Tomoo Kunishima and Cynthia Kazue Moritsugu >> Brice William Kwiatkowski and Críscilla Barrozo Lutterbach >> Luke Tyler Lovasz and Chawna Juanita Aquino >> David Hajime Matsumoto and Geoffrey Martin Fells >> Roarke Hamish McLean and Leschon Estoesta Serrano >> Shanielle Maliakaleilani Yasuko Morse-Maesaka and Jonovan Tumua Ayala Tuinei >> Kelli Marie Moy and George DeHaven Davis >> Brandon Joshua Mumford and Renee Kiyomi Katayama >> Anthony Michael Muniz and Rhianna Alexis Alvarado >> Alistair John Munslow and Tomoko Takao >> Daniel Morales Nicholson and Aira Mae Magpayo Jacob >> Jordan Eva Estherlee Ozaki and Kyle Stephen Bischoff >> Blakely Christopher Parsons and Nahelani Kalei Kelsey Webster >> Jesus Manuel Quinones-Martinez and Leah Tiare Risko >> Gabriel Ruiz and Margaret Rose Scriven >> Luke Miguel Salgado and Richlynd Keana Cabinatan-Higa >> Michael Raymond Serai and Steffany Reiko Sagon Shibata >> Jarett Yeiko Kukahoomaluakamalama Souza and Desiree Jeannette Kawahinealiinohoikeanuenue Koanui >> Annamarie J. Williams and Philip Joseph Soltero >> Jinwen Xu and Zitong Gao >> Rico Dwight Young Jr. and Shelynne Mika Rapoza BIRTHS Filed on Oahu, Aug. 14-27 >> Haze Kaho'ohikianuenue Akina-Nitta >> Klay Kalakaua Anwar Ali >> Cameron Gregory Ammirati >> Yazmin Mae Arciaga >> Theodore Jensen Arnett >> Caden Michael Behr >> Mayzie-Hera Barroga Bucsit >> Braden Keoni Charters >> Leona Marie Savang Chean >> Bryson Asher Collins >> Jayden Lamar Dugger >> Kyyleia-Lyn Ka'onohikaumakamaikalani Duncan >> Hanuola Kealaloloa Epstein >> Ha'ani Antonia Estaygliocam >> Zola Rechelle Ford >> Azjahleigh Kahikinakalea Frasco- De La Cruz >> Amora Jane Gagnon >> Leila Jane Gray >> Alekisanita Siaosi Hansen >> Adalyn Pounamu Joseph >> Samuel John Analu Kawaimaluowaikiki Kahalewai >> Li'i-Starr Noelani Keiki Nani O Ke Akua Mai Kalani Kalei 'imili'ia Me Ke Aloha Mau Loa Kaupu Brown >> Boone Austin Keathley >> Briella Marie Kalawanawanaaikimaikeaopanopano Knell >> Esmay Ku'upua'alamohalaikawaiola Tabisola Kukahiko >> Rosalie Grace Kummerer >> Dawson Ray Lane >> Exodus Ho'omanawanoi Anuenue Puleinuu-Benedict Limahai >> Amelia Kate Lyons >> Grace Haeun Matsui >> Sophia Jieun Matsui >> Luana Bardoc May >> Alia Nova O Ke Akua Kou Lunakanawai Miller >> Boston Ford Mullen >> Iona Rose Murphy >> Jasalan Hiwalanipuananala Nunuha-Garcia >> Mia-Ann Meali`imakamae Palilio >> Jakobi Shaquan Perkins >> Agelu Bane Polevia-Telefoni >> Vivian Jean Ray >> Zoe Lyon Rego >> Isaac Zane Resmondo >> Logan-Ryann Richio Robello >> Kingston-Sky Kamaliikuikapono Roberts >> Bradley Leilani Sandoval >> Jonah Alan Saunders >> Laurel Marie Smith >> Emery Rilyn Brigida Tago-Su'e >> Kyren Jet Wang >> Remi May Weber >> Charlie Jacqueline Winter-Newell >> Greyson Surundi Woods >> Richard Alex Xander >> Zeke Myron Yamashiro