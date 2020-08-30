comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life — Aug. 30, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life — Aug. 30, 2020

  • Kailua residents Terry and Terry Korpi found the Kahuna Surf Club and a couple of friendly pups while on a trip to Haifa, Israel, in February. Photo by the shop owner.

  • Lory Barroga Lee of Pearl City spotted Maikai Poke Bowls in Lima, Peru, in September. Photo by Andy Hignite.

  • While driving on the California coast to visit her daughter in Los Angeles, Mililani resident Noreen Hirao discovered the Hawaiian Shave Ice Co. in Solvang in March. Photo by Derek Hirao.

