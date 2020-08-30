Signs of Hawaiian Life — Aug. 30, 2020
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Kailua residents Terry and Terry Korpi found the Kahuna Surf Club and a couple of friendly pups while on a trip to Haifa, Israel, in February. Photo by the shop owner.
Lory Barroga Lee of Pearl City spotted Maikai Poke Bowls in Lima, Peru, in September. Photo by Andy Hignite.
-
While driving on the California coast to visit her daughter in Los Angeles, Mililani resident Noreen Hirao discovered the Hawaiian Shave Ice Co. in Solvang in March. Photo by Derek Hirao.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree