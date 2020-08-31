comscore Hawaii playwrights to be featured in virtual PlayBuilders Festival in September | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

Hawaii playwrights to be featured in virtual PlayBuilders Festival in September

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Works by 15 Hawaii-resident playwrights go on display Tuesday when the PlayBuilders of Hawaii Theater Company presents its ninth annual PlayBuilders Festival as a virtual theater event through Sept. 30. Read more

