comscore Hawaiian Electric takes on threat of albizia trees | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaiian Electric takes on threat of albizia trees

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:24 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The branches of albizia trees hover over power lines along Mahiku Place in Waimanalo on Aug. 14.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The branches of albizia trees hover over power lines along Mahiku Place in Waimanalo on Aug. 14.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, on the Big Island, winds from Hurricane Iselle on Aug. 8, 2014, toppled trees along Highway 132.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Above, on the Big Island, winds from Hurricane Iselle on Aug. 8, 2014, toppled trees along Highway 132.

Oahu dodged a bullet when Hurricane Douglas skirted the island by just 30 miles on July 26 in a last-minute shift in course. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii real estate sales: July 27-July 31, 2020

Scroll Up