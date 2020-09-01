The Weekly Eater: Restaurant reinvention is constant in Hawaii
- By Review by Nadine Kam, Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 7:35 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA /CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Banchan specialties served at Ono2Guys in Kaneohe include lotus root, front, and daikon kimchi.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree