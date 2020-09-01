comscore The Weekly Eater: Restaurant reinvention is constant in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | The Weekly Eater

The Weekly Eater: Restaurant reinvention is constant in Hawaii

  • By Review by Nadine Kam, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 7:35 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA /CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Banchan specialties served at Ono2Guys in Kaneohe include lotus root, front, and daikon kimchi.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA /CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Banchan specialties served at Ono2Guys in Kaneohe include lotus root, front, and daikon kimchi.

The Chinese adage, “Far better to be a dog in days of peace than to be a human in times of war” has been interpreted in the Western world as a curse, “May you live in interesting times.” Read more

Previous Story
Alan Wong ‘suspending’ restaurant operations

Scroll Up