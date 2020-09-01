Quickbites: ‘Eat Think Drink’ returns; online classes teach cooking, nutrition; more

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

PANELISTS TAKE ON TOPIC OF RESTAURANT RECOVERY

“Open for Business: The New Normal for Restaurants” is the subject of the next Eat Think Drink panel discussion.

The online talk, held via Zoom, will begin at 6 p.m. Sept. 10, a partnership of the Hawai‘i Agricultural Foundation, Hono­lulu Chamber of Commerce and Hawai‘i Restaurant Association.

Topics will include examples of how COVID-19 has upended the local restaurant industry, and what it will take for the industry to find its way back.

Economist Paul H. Brewbaker will set the tone, presenting data on the effects of the pandemic.

Panelists will be Dylan Ching, vice president of operations, TS Restaurants; Jason Higa, chief executive officer, FCH Enterprises; Kevin Hanney, chef/owner, 12th Ave Grill; Gavin Onishi, executive chef, Contemporary Flavors Catering; Lee Anne Wong, executive chef, Koko Head Cafe and Papa‘aina at the Pioneer Inn; and Henry Yoon, DB Restaurant Group.

Register for $10 at eventbrite.com (search for “Eat Think Drink.”)

To make an evening of it, several restaurants are offering dinners for two with Kona Beer Co. drink pairings. Order when registering and the $10 fee will be waived. Deadline to order food is 5 p.m. Thursday.

Information: OnoRevolution.com.

ONLINE CLASSES OFFER COOKING, NUTRITION BASICS

Community groups are providing many opportunities to keep the brain engaged and the tummy full:

>> Fast, Healthy and Ono: AARP Hawai‘i and Windward Community College’s Uala Leaf Cafe are partnering in six webinars, with chef-instructor Daniel Swift teaching economical dishes that can be made in 30 minutes or less.

The free sessions begin Friday with a lesson in steaming and continue weekly through Oct. 9. Classes are at 5 p.m.

Register at aarp.cvent.com/cook2020 and receive recipes ahead of time. AARP membership is not required.

Future sessions: Sept. 11, poke; Sept. 18, braising; Sept. 25, whole grains; Oct. 2, using frozen foods; Oct. 9, shortbread

>> Delicious and Nutritious Eating on a Budget: The YMCA of Honolulu’s free workshop with dietician Rita Madden takes place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, covering meals that help with weight management and chronic disease prevention. Register at 808ne.ws/ymcaclass.

Sessions continue on Oct. 1 with “Healthy Habits in the Home,” Nov. 5 with “Joyful Holiday Eating” and Dec. 1 with ways to control food portions.

CALLING ALL KID COOKS

Young aspiring chefs are invited to enter the Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival’s Localicious Recipe & Video Contest.

Though Sept. 21, kids in grades 4 through 12 may submit original recipes that include locally grown, raised or caught products. Finalists will be chosen to submit how-to videos. Winners will be announced Nov. 7.

Scholarships will be awarded to winners in grades 9 to 12; culinary-themed prizes to younger winners.

Visit HFWF.me for contest details and an entry form (click on “events”).

GIVE TO FOODBANK VIA DOWN TO EARTH

There’s still time to support the Hawaii Foodbank through Down to Earth’s “Aloha for Our Neighbors” drive, which runs through Thursday.

To donate, go to Down to Earth’s online shopping site, mercato.com, and choose from among specified items from beans to cereal to canned soups.

Items also may be dropped off or purchased for donation at the Kailua location, 573 Kailua Road.

The natural foods chain is matching donations made during the drive.

In a similar event in June, 100 items were donated online and an equal number donated directly at the Pearlridge store.

For information call 262-3838 and ask for customer service.

Quickbites is a weekly listing of dining events. Email items to crave@staradvertiser.com.