A pared-down RIMPAC ends with missile muscle flexing
- By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:26 p.m.
ROYAL CANADIAN NAVY
Above, Royal Canadian Navy ship HMCS Regina (FFH 334) fires a Harpoon Surface to Surface Missile as part of RIMPAC on Saturday.
U.S. NAVY
Live fire from ships and aircraft participating in RIMPAC sink the decommissioned amphibious cargo ship ex-USS Durham (LKA 114) on Sunday.
-
ROYAL AUSTRALIAN NAVY
Royal Australian Navy ship HMAS Stuart (FFH 153) conducted a live-firing exercise Aug. 19 during RIMPAC. The military exercises began Aug. 17 and concluded Monday.
