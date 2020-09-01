comscore A pared-down RIMPAC ends with missile muscle flexing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

A pared-down RIMPAC ends with missile muscle flexing

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:26 p.m.
  • ROYAL CANADIAN NAVY Above, Royal Canadian Navy ship HMCS Regina (FFH 334) fires a Harpoon Surface to Surface Missile as part of RIMPAC on Saturday.

    Above, Royal Canadian Navy ship HMCS Regina (FFH 334) fires a Harpoon Surface to Surface Missile as part of RIMPAC on Saturday.

  • U.S. NAVY Live fire from ships and aircraft participating in RIMPAC sink the decommissioned amphibious cargo ship ex-USS Durham (LKA 114) on Sunday.

    Live fire from ships and aircraft participating in RIMPAC sink the decommissioned amphibious cargo ship ex-USS Durham (LKA 114) on Sunday.

  • ROYAL AUSTRALIAN NAVY Royal Australian Navy ship HMAS Stuart (FFH 153) conducted a live-firing exercise Aug. 19 during RIMPAC. The military exercises began Aug. 17 and concluded Monday.

    Royal Australian Navy ship HMAS Stuart (FFH 153) conducted a live-firing exercise Aug. 19 during RIMPAC. The military exercises began Aug. 17 and concluded Monday.

A trio of Harpoon antiship missiles slammed low into the hull of the former USS Durham in quick succession Sunday in a “sink exercise” that despite coronavirus impacts, wrapped up RIMPAC off Hawaii with a big bang. Read more

