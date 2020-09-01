comscore Hawaii care-home inspector fined $25,000 for ethics violations | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii care-home inspector fined $25,000 for ethics violations

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:33 p.m.

A state inspector will pay a $25,000 penalty for soliciting and conducting business as a real estate agent while on the job inspecting adult residential care homes, thereby violating the Ethics Code. Read more

