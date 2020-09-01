comscore Tech View: Hawaiian Telcom supporting DOE ‘Ohana Help Desk | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Tech View: Hawaiian Telcom supporting DOE ‘Ohana Help Desk

  • By Jordan Silva
  • Today
  • Updated 12:35 a.m.
  • Jordan Silva

    Jordan Silva

In early August, the Hawaii Department of Education announced that it had partnered with Hawaiian Telcom to create the ‘Ohana Help Desk, a first-of-its-kind, statewide technical help desk to support public school students and their families with remote learning efforts. Read more

