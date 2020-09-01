University of Hawaii band struggling to stay in tune during pandemic

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Those crickets are the soundtrack to the University of Hawaii’s sports schedule that was postponed this fall. Read more

“We haven’t practiced at all,” said Gwen Nakamura, assistant director of UH’s marching and pep bands. “Zero.”

In normal fall semesters, the bands would perform at home football, women’s volleyball and basketball games, as well as community concerts. But the pandemic triggered circumstances leading to the postponement of UH’s fall sports and the impracticality of band practices and performances.

The bands — 250 performers for football games, a rotation of 50 musicians for indoor events — had hoped to rehearse using measures that followed state and school guidelines on health and safety. One proposal was to shorten band camp from a week to three days, and the camp’s itinerary from several hours each day to three. The campers would have practiced in small groups, spaced at least 10 feet apart, with each session no longer than 25 minutes. The musicians would wear masks, with custom-fitted ones for the woodwind and brass sections. There would be special masks to cover the bell part of the instruments.

But the camp did not materialize, leaving the bands without key preparation time. Camp has served as training camp, with orientation for the 90 incoming freshmen.

For regular practices, the bands also had to adjust to restrictions on on-campus gatherings. “We had a lot of different plans,” Nakamura said. “We were set to be in person. With everything that went on, it didn’t happen. Now we’re online. We’re trying to be online the best we can, which is a new experience for everybody.”

While there have been meetings on Zoom, the members cannot use that platform to rehearse because of the slight delay in transmission. “With such a delay, it’s virtually impossible for people to play together,” Nakamura said.

She said section leaders have created videos of songs and routines that are sent to group members to practice on their own. Each section leader works with a group of about five musicians. “What our section leaders did was amazing,” Nakamura said.

She also praised the drum majors for producing videos detailing the basic marching routines. Those videos were sent to the incoming freshmen.

“Nothing is the same as doing it in person, but the videos will help access different basic marching ideas,” Nakamura said.

Nakamura, whose involvement with the bands began as a freshman alto-sax player in 1980, said she has empathy for her students. While band members receive small stipends, most are not music majors. “It’s a camaraderie and a group thing,” Nakamura said. “The reason a lot of them do this is they love being with each other. It’s fun. It’s college athletics. It’s college activities. It’s the experience. They love doing that stuff.”