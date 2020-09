Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The former Hotel Hana-­Maui is slated to undergo a two-year renovation in phases as part of an overhaul that includes a new name and management brand for the 75-room property expected to reopen Oct. 1.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. announced Tuesday that it will manage the property as the Hana-Maui Resort under its Destination Hotels affiliate.

Hyatt was selected by Mani Brothers Real Estate Group, a California-based firm that bought the hotel a year ago from another investment firm, which converted the oceanfront bungalow-style property into the Travaasa Hana in 2011.

In accordance with state COVID-19 safety guidelines, Hyatt anticipates resuming operations at the Hana hotel on Oct. 1, and renovations would proceed in phases while serving guests.

Renovation plans will cover guest accommodations, arrival areas, dining outlets and two pools. Hyatt also said the hotel in remote East Maui community will offer transportation options for guests via private helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft to Hana in the near future.