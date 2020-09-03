Column: Don’t forget immunizations and examinations for keiki

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s the back-to-school season — a time when families with school-aged children prepare for the start of another academic year. This usually entails shopping for school supplies, new clothes, and most importantly, a visit to your doctor for annual exams, sports physicals and recommended vaccinations.

However, this year looks a bit different. Families are managing a global pandemic, parents are working from home while watching their children or struggling to find child care, and many schools have transitioned to online and distance learning.

And while some things are different in 2020, one thing remains the same: Annual vaccinations are still effective and are still recommended to help prevent diseases such as whooping cough, measles, mumps, chicken pox, influenza and more.

Unfortunately, across Hawaii, COVID-19 concerns have kept a number of people away from seeking medical care, and since March, vaccination rates have plummeted. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports less than half of 5-month-olds were on schedule for vaccines — a significant decrease from the typical rate of about 66%. The CDC reports similar trends among older children, with non-influenza vaccination rates decreasing by nearly 22% for children 18 years or younger.

As the chief medical officer for ‘Ohana Health Plan, a Medicaid provider in Hawaii, I see this as an important public health issue for our keiki.

Last year, the CDC reported the highest number of measles cases since 1992 — and about 10% of them were sick enough to be hospitalized. Vaccination rates for measles need to be at 93% to 95% of the population to prevent a spread, but in Hawaii, only 91.5% of kindergarteners received the measles vaccine.

As we continue to face a global pandemic, the highly contagious nature of these diseases is exactly why we need to stay on top of immunizations. The last thing we need is another viral outbreak while hospitals continue to deal with an influx of patients and a shortage of both staff and personal protective equipment.

Even children with milder cases of diseases like measles or whooping cough tend to experience unpleasant symptoms such as a fever, sore throat, cough, runny nose, rash or vomiting that can last anywhere from days to weeks. Let’s prevent the needless suffering of our children and of other vulnerable children who could catch these contagious diseases.

The schedule of immunizations for children recommended by the CDC is carefully considered for necessity and timing, and delays for vaccinations or booster shots put children at greater risk of disease.

As we all continue to practice social distancing, visiting the doctor can be done safely and conveniently. Expect to see everyone in masks, and you may find that the waiting room is now in the parking lot.

This year, don’t let COVID-19 prevent you and your ohana from scheduling annual examinations and vaccinations against measles, mumps, rubella, whooping cough or influenza. It’s the most important item on your back-to-school checklist.

Sherie Smalley, M.D., is the chief medical officer for ‘Ohana Health Plan.