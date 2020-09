Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Chasid Sapolu, who went on voluntary leave in December 2018, is now back at the office. His leave was prompted by receipt of a “subject letter” in connection with the public corruption case against former Police Chief Louis Kealoha and former Deputy Prosecutor Katherine Kealoha — both now convicted on federal obstruction and conspiracy charges.

A subject letter is sent to a person “whose conduct is within the scope of the grand jury’s investigation,” according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Still on leave is Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro, who received a target letter, which indicates “substantial evidence” linking the recipient to a crime. Nearly 21 months have passed since the letters were delivered; the public is eager for more resolution in the ongoing corruption probe.

California smoke gets in your eyes

Hazy weather can be the result of local brush fires, such as those flaring up on Maui.

But this time, it’s California wildfires, still ongoing, generating enough smoke to waft thousands of miles to Hawaiian skies, according to the National Weather Service.

It’s not the first time that happened, but this is unusually early for those wildfires, these blazes being sparked by thousands of lightning strikes.

Wind is another California curse — though out here, prevailing trades would be a lucky break.